Three propositions in Texas Constitutional Amendments election that could affect Southeast Texans

Several propositions will affect your property taxes, judges' retirement age and teacher retirement among other things.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is less than a month away and the clock is ticking to learn about state-wide propositions that could directly affect Southeast Texans.

Although November 7 seems far away, early voting starts in 2 weeks.

"Those three are the big ones. Some hot button issues," said Lamar University Associate Professor Dr. James Nelson.

Proposition 4 would increase the homestead tax exemption.

Homeowners across Texas are interested in the savings the homestead exemption could potentially bring.

If approved by voters, your home's exemption would increase from $40,000 to $100,000.

"The school districts don't levy property taxes on the first $100,000 worth of a home. Previously that was a noticeably lower amount. That one will probably get the most interest," said Dr. Nelson.

Dr. Nelson said that showing up to vote will be crucial.

"These kinds of elections, the percentage turnout tends to be lower than presidential years and lower than mid-terms. So to that turnout is really key any demographic group showing up more, or less can have a real difference," he said.

Proposition 13, if approved, would raise the age that Texas judges are forced to retire from 75 to 79.

"That may also be contentious because there has been a lot of recent discussion of whether President Biden is too old to run for office, and things of that nature," Dr. Nelson said..

The third big issue is teacher's retirement.

Proposition 9 would adjust teacher's retirement checks to match the rising cost of living.

Here are the key dates for voting to mark on your calendar:

October 10, 2023 is the last day to register

Early voting runs from October 23 to November 3, 2023

Election day is November 7, 2023

