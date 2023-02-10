Residents of Houston apartment complexes say they are being wrongfully evicted

Several residents of the Cabo San Lucas and Redford apartments protested outside the Houston Housing Authority on Monday.

HOUSTON — Residents of two southeast Houston apartments with a history of issues are protesting what they call a wrongful eviction from units in “deplorable” conditions.

The Cabo San Lucas apartment complex and the Redford apartments are located on opposite sides of the Gulf Freeway, both not far from Hobby Airport.

Dozens of tenants joined a caravan to the Houston Housing Authority headquarters Monday to protest the ongoing issues. Some said they experienced issues from day one of moving in.

“Immediately once I moved to the Redford, I got held at gunpoint going to check my mailbox,” said Natishia Myles who's been living at the Redford for two and a half years.

She said she’s facing a wrongful eviction even though she’s receiving housing assistance.

Frustrated tenants have submitted a letter to the Houston Housing Authority and several other groups, including the Coalition for the Homeless.

“We have suffered from the severe and uninhabitable conditions of these apartment complexes since our arrival," the letter reads. "The impact of living in these apartments did not improve our lives, but worsened them without meaningful opportunities to file complaints or to be relocated by your programs."

Residents claim they have dealt with issues like physical assault by staff, mailboxes tampered with, charged rent and utility fees while on a housing program, faced eviction while still actively on a housing program, frequent electricity and water shutoffs, large holes in ceilings from water damage, non-functioning A/C during extreme heat, and many more.

“Many people are recipients of housing support, and as affordable housing advocates, we firmly believe there should be transparency and accountability when it comes to the recipients of these funds being Cabo San Lucas and the Redford,” said Taylor Laredo, with the non-profit group Texas Housers, that organized Monday’s rally.

The Houston Housing Authority sent KHOU a statement saying while they don't own or manage the properties, they are deeply concerned by the issues tenants are facing.

"The Houston Housing Authority (HHA) exists to provide affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-to-middle income Houstonians. HHA acknowledges the concerns raised by the Southeast Tenant Information Organization regarding the reports of deplorable living conditions at the Cabo San Lucas and Redford apartment complexes. While the HHA does not own or manage either of these properties, we, too, are deeply concerned about the conditions reported and are committed to assisting our clients to ensure their units are inspected and meet the quality standard of habitable and sanitary conditions. Additionally, in response to the wrongful eviction of families from the abovementioned properties, the Houston Housing Authority has taken action prior to the protest today: the HHA team has been working diligently to assist affected families by re-housing them to dignified and secure living arrangements, prioritizing their health, safety, and well-being. When our clients have encountered such challenges in the past, HHA has rapidly responded to ensure our clients needs were met immediately and without delay. HHA remains committed to its clients and will continue to work diligently to mitigate any wrongful evictions and remove them from unacceptable living arrangements. Our primary focus is on finding housing solutions that benefit both our clients and the communities we serve."

Myles said the money being paid should go towards fixing the ongoing problems at those apartments.

“If you’re providing money for the situation then do what you’re supposed to be doing, and that’s not being done," she said. "We’re asking to be listened to and to. Not be treated like animals."

Texas Housers said the tenants will be meeting with the Houston Housing Authority in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County tells KHOU in part of a statement, "We're happy to investigate the issue(s) if they are residing in one of the housing programs of The Way Home and the yare willing and able to share their information with us."

"Before a client is moved into any of The Way Home’s housing programs, a rigorous inspection is done to ensure their apartment meets Housing Quality Standards (HQS). This would mean at the time the clients moved in, their units passed inspection. It’s possible that with new owners, new management, or for other reasons, the properties deteriorated over time or had less resources invested in them," the statement said.

KHOU also reached out to the property management companies for the Cabo San Lucas and Redford complexes for comment.