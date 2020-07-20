'No COVID Cutoffs' | Protest planned in front of Bryan Texas Utilities

Protest organizers said you must wear a mask and maintain distance. They are also asking for your experiences with BTU disconnections.

BRYAN, Texas — Protesters are planning a demonstration outside of Bryan Texas Utilities Monday afternoon in an effort to stop the company from disconnecting services while the coronavirus is still active in the communities BTU serves.

Organizers are calling it the 'No COVID Cutoffs' protest. They are asking those who want to participate in the protest to come to BTU around 4 pm Monday. The protest is planned to go until about 6, according to the Facebook post.

Organizers said they have two demands of BTU. The first is not to disconnect services until there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the company's service area. The second is to put a permanent end to disconnect fees, reconnect fees and additional deposit payments when the service is disconnected.

Protesters are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Organizers said they will have megaphones available for those who wish to share their disconnect story or any experiences with BTU. Protesters are encouraged to brings signs.