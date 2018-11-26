COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Services have been set for two-year-old Hazana Anderson.

On Sat. Dec. 8 from 5-7pm there will be public visitation at the Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, according to a press release sent to KAGS on Monday.

Also according to the press release, Hazana's father is asking for those who wish to make a financial contribution, to send donations to Scotty's House, with the notation of “In memory of Hazana Anderson."

New toys for Scotty’s House can also be donated, which can be dropped off in the lobby of Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Center in Bryan.

Mr. Anderson also asks for the public to think of children who are living in poverty and to donate toys or clothes this holiday season through Project Unity.

The public can drop off gifts or clothing at the Callaway-Jones Funeral Center from now until December 19th

