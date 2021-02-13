Publisher's Clearinghouse scam reported in Robertson County

Authorities said do not give anyone your personal or financial information over the phone. Hang up and call your local law enforcement agency.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said it is getting reports in from people who have gotten phone calls from people pretending to be representatives from Publisher's Clearinghouse.

Authorities said people reported getting a phone call from the fake representative telling them they have won a large sum of money and that in order to claim it, the person has to pay a fee in order to hold the winnings. The fees are thousands of dollars.

This is a scam. Do not give anyone over the phone your bank account information and do not believe they are really from the Publisher's Clearinghouse. Do not give the caller any personal information about yourself.