COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Barre you ready for this? A new workout trend is coming to College Station.

Pure Barre is a workout mixed with a ballet barre that consists of a warm up, then a rotation of exercises focusing on thighs, core and abs.

"We like to explain it as squeezing your body for fifty minutes," said Heather Robertson, owner of Pure Barre College Station.

While the workout focuses around a ballet barre, you don't need any dancing background to join in.

The classes are designed to fit any level or age. Meaning anyone and everyone can do.

"We have people who are extremely fit to beginners," Robertson said.

And if you are coming off an injury or need modification, the instructors can tailor the workout to include that.

The new studio will be on William Fitch Parkway and is planned to open in middle or late August.

