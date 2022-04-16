The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan is putting a spin on Earth Day

BRYAN, Texas — April 22nd is a time when many people celebrate the planet by recycling and making the earth a better place but one group in Bryan is putting a spin on things.

A lot of people have their Easter plans locked in for this weekend but if you’re looking for an event next week, there’s an event happening on Friday that the organizer said is just heating up.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will be holding a Fire and Earth Day celebration for their ceramics exhibit to remind people of the things they take for granted.

The event will also feature doctor Miladin Radovic from the materials characterization facility at Texas A&M University.

Deborah Cowman, the Executive Director of the museum, said she hopes it teaches people to care about the everyday items around them.

"Sometimes we take everyday things for granted and you know, Earth Day is a chance to remember that and really celebrate this beautiful planet that we live on," said Cowman.

The museum features a wide array of ceramics from multiple cultures and time periods all put on display to help educate people about how common they are.

Cowman said the event will last from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free to all members of the public. So if you’re interested head over to The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on Friday for their spin on Earth Day.