Questions still linger 20 years after the disappearance of Jerome Robinson

The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley said it’s the third-longest missing person case in the area

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — Today marked the 20th anniversary of a missing person case out of Burleson County and the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley said it’s the third-longest missing person case that remains unsolved in our area.

Jerome Robinson, who was 21 at the time, was reported missing on January 11, 2002. This after the last people to see him was at a nightclub in the Tunis area.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said they began their search a few weeks later. John Pollock, the Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, said that they’ve taken steps to look over the case after it went cold.

“As a cold case when you go back and look at it or reopen it again. You look at everything, you look at what was done before, you look at the notes. Anything that could’ve been missed and anything that needs to be revisited,” said Pollock.

The Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley to spread the word about Robinson’s disappearance. Chuck Fleeger with the organization said that they believe someone out there to know details about Robinson’s whereabouts.

“Believe that somebody knows something. The truth is out there, somebody knows what that is. Through the passage of time, perhaps their life circumstances have changed and allowed them to come forward now where they weren’t able to in the past,” said Fleeger.

Gene Hermes, the Burleson County Sheriff, said that although they believe Robinson is deceased, they want anyone who has information to come forward and bring closure to his family.