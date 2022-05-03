Quiet Zone project for the City of Bryan delayed over paperwork

Over the past several months, the City of Bryan has been working on converting the downtown area into an official Quiet Zone.

BRYAN, Texas — Construction work for "quiet zones" in downtown Bryan has slowed down in recent weeks but progress is still being made according to the city. The delay is coming from issues with paperwork.

"We've been in coordination with them [Union Pacific] for many months now over, but they have thrown us a curveball," Paul Kaspar said. Kaspar is the engineer with the City of Bryan. "They want to have licenses for each of these crossings downtown where our roads cross, and they're not finding those in their paperwork because the railroads have been here for such a long time."

The city is currently awaiting proper permits from Union Pacific Railroad to allow work to be completed within the railroad's right-of-way. These permits are dependent upon several historical agreements, and once those agreements are worked out, work can begin again.

STORY FROM AUGUST 31, 2021:

"We've heard from many, either residents or business owners downtown, that they would love to see this project completed as quickly as possible," Kaspar said. "We've had consistent communication with those who are interested in our downtown stakeholders group with the construction practice."

In a statement sent to KAGS News from Union Pacific, the railroad company said "It is our understanding that due to significant changes made by the city to the design of the Quiet Zone, the City of Bryan must now reapply for a Quiet Zone designation from the Federal Railroad Administration. This will take time. During this period, Union Pacific will continue to work as expeditiously as we can on the pieces of the project that we are responsible for, and that we can move forward with during the application process."

In the meantime, the city is completing as many of the administrative tasks as possible to make sure they are ready to go when the permits are issued.

"I think everyone because we've been working on this for many years now and have been talking about it for even longer than the last two or three years," Kaspar said. "We're ready for this project to get completed as quickly as we can. So I'm looking forward to that day."