Radio M.A.S.H. kicks off 38th annual toy drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Radio M.A.S.H. (Make a Smile Happen) kicked off its 38th year of providing toys for children across the Brazos Valley Thursday.

Brazos Valley Communication hosted this event in the past and this year is no different. Outside the Post Oak Mall parking lot, groups have set up tents where the toys are collected, sorted, and will eventually be distributed to kids across the several-county region.

Ron Quiram, the on-site manager, said that they plan to cater to many different age groups for children.

According to Quiram, they have asked people to either donate their time and volunteer or provide a new toy or money so the group can go buy toys for kids in need.

This year, the on-site manager said they have worked and are continuing to acquire gifts for more than 5,000 kids across the Brazos Valley. He added that this encompasses Brazos County, as well as surrounding counties in the area. According to Quiram, they are especially trying to acquire gifts for teenagers who are sometimes left out.

“There’s always holes," said Quiram. "You know maybe some like to buy for a six-year-old kid but we still have wholes to buy for kids that are sixteen you know so we go out to fill those holes and fill those orders.”