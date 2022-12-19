Rainy weather conditions are creating a slippery slope for roofers

United Roofing in Bryan shared how ensuring your roof is upkept during extreme weather conditions is critical in maintaining the roof over our heads.

BRYAN, Texas — While many are working to warm their homes up because of extreme winter temperatures, roofers are having to adjust to the slippery ways that's slowing business down.

In recent months, the Lone Star State saw some much needed rain, and then some--especially in northern parts of Texas.

Appraiser for United Roofing & Sheetmetal Inc J. Paul Teel explained how the downpour of rain the Brazos Valley has seen lately has brought on some issues he says often gets overlooked.

Additionally, with more varied weather patterns, their call numbers can fluctuate drastically.

"The more water for a day like a day like today where it rains for 10 hours, it's gonna find a way in," said Teel. "You can't do the repairs when it's raining. It has to be dry to do the repairs. The appraisers go out and inspect the issues or evaluate the roof to be replace or be repaired."

Typically, this is when residents reach out to United.

"So we get a lot of calls people getting us to take a look and we do free inspection because we've been here for 44 years and people know us," said Teel. "Again it reveals the things that people need to take care of their roof and we're happy to help with that."

Things such as leaks, cracked shingles, or a spot on the ceiling are areas of concern for residents. However, when those things are spotted, rain or shine, it's often too late, according to Teel. He advised being proactive in maintaining your roof, which he explained is key in keeping your roof secured.