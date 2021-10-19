Raising Cane’s gives back to Camp for All with Brazos Valley Gives Fundraiser

Camp for All is a unique, barrier-free camp in Burton, TX working in partnership with other not-for-profit organizations to enrich the lives of children.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Raising Cane's in Bryan and College Station are participating in Brazos Valley Gives by donating 15% of sales to Camp for All and once the stores reach $2,500, Cane's will match that to reach $5,000.

Ava Hernandez, Regional Leader of Marketing for Raising Canes, said the partnership with Camp for All started with a tour that she and other Cane's members saw the greatness the camps had to offer.

"This Giving Tuesday was a perfect time to give back to their fundraising efforts and to engage the community in an amazing cause," Hernandez said.

Becca Green, Communication Manager for Camp for All, said her Development Director and Hernandez had an instant connection.

When you eat at either @raisingcanes in Bryan or College Station, 15% of the sales from your meal will go to @CampForAll!



Hear from representatives from Cane's and Camp for All on this new partnership tonight on @KAGSnews. pic.twitter.com/qawPTo3UKi — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) October 19, 2021

"They [Raising Cane's] absolutely loved what our mission is about, and we just thought it was a perfect day on Brazos Valley gives day, to really create this partnership," Green said.

Hernandez said it's effortless to participate in the fundraiser when you go inside or use the drive-thru of either Bryan's Cane's or College Station's Cane's.

"All you have to do is say I'm here for the fundraiser, your sales, your lunch or dinner will go to a camp for 15% of your purchase goes Camp for All," Hernandez said.

Green said she wants to give out a big thank you to Raising Cane's at the end of the day.

"[Thank you to] the Bryan location and the College Station location for this amazing partnership," Green said, "for the Brazos Valley gives day which is 'give where you live' so we couldn't do this without this partnership, so thank you so much."