Raising Cane's opens first restaurant in Bryan

The establishment is known for its chicken fingers and sauce

BRYAN, Texas — Raising Cane’s, the popular chicken fast food restaurant, is now open in Bryan.

Restaurant Leader of Raising Cane’s-Bryan, Paul Bautista, said they’ve hired more than 100 crew members and everyone is very excited to be in town, providing jobs in the community and being part of the community.

“There’s high energy every single day,” Bautista said, “Our philosophy at Cane’s is 'Work hard but also, play hard.'”

Having only been opened for a few hours, Bautista said they had been getting good, constant traffic from customers.

“It’s been great, everyone is really friendly with each other,” Bautista said, “everyone’s got that Southern hospitality.”

Bautista said the restaurant's opening day has been better than expected and it’s been good business.

It’s official! @raisingcanes has opened in the @CityofBryan🐓



“It hasn’t felt that busy because we’re doing such a great job and we’re being efficient,” Bautista said, “That’s because we train our people very well.”

Bautista said Raising Cane’s-Bryan is fully staffed, but they are always looking to add to their team.

“We’re always improving our staff,” Bautista said, “Come on in if you’re looking for a job, we’re looking for friendly, smiling faces.”

What makes Raising Cane’s different from other chicken restaurants? Bautista said they focus on their crew, the community and their culture.

“No one wants to go to work, so if you’re going to be here [Raising Cane’s-Bryan] you might as well have a good time while you’re here,” Bautista said, “We really care about our community, we care about the crew.”

Bautista said Raising Cane’s-Bryan is one of the best places he’s ever worked at.

Raising Cane’s-Bryan Hours of Operation:

Sunday - Thursday: 10:00 A.M. - midnight

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 A.M.

Location:

2204 Briarcrest Dr

Bryan, TX 77802