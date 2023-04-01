Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

Lemmon died on his birthday. He was suffering from stroke complications.

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61.

It was also his birthday.

Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke.

Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate. He provided tips, tricks and science for Southeast Texas.

He was featured on KHOU 11 News several times over the years.

A graduate of Texas A&M, Lemmon hosted his radio show for more than 25 years. Before he was one of the most-recongized names on the radio, he was a TV and radio producer for the Texas Farm Bureau, then spent several years back at Texas A&M producing a news and commentary for an agricultural network.

Lemmon was born in Whittier, California on January 4, 1962. His parents moved to Houston and he attended Robert E. Lee High school.

Plans for a celebration of live will be given at a later date.

After we posted news of Lemmon's passing on Wednesday night, comments started rolling in on our post.

"What a great guy. RIP Randy," commented Roger Randall.

"I listen to him every weekend," added Steve Baagl.

Michael Otto commented, "Prayers for Randy and family. We will miss you. May you RIP."