Virginia Adams, the mother of 3-year-old Rayven Shields, plead not guilty Thursday morning to two charges related to her daughter’s death.

Adams is charged with causing Injury to a Child and Tampering with Evidence by concealing a corpse from police. Investigators found the body of a child behind Adams’ home in August during search efforts related to Rayven’s disappearance.

Prosecutors said in court Thursday that autopsy results are still pending on those remains. Investigators have not confirmed the body is Rayven’s.

Adams was initially arrested before the remains were recovered for lying to investigators about her daughter’s whereabouts. Rayven Shields was first pronounced missing in late July after Child Protective Services obtained a court order to take custody of her from Adams.

Adams’ boyfriend, Patrick Wilson, is also charged with causing Injury to a Child and Tampering with Evidence. The two shared the home in Castle Heights in Bryan where investigators found the remains of a child.

Adams is currently in the Brazos County Jail, held on $75,000 bond of the Interfering with Child Custody and $50,000 bond for Tampering with Evidence, according to Jail Records.

