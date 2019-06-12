COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The closest a college student would get to being part of Congress would be working for the Student Government Association at their institution. But, Raza Rahman, a senior at Texas A&M University, has decided to jump into the big leagues.

Rahman has filed as a Democratic candidate for House District 14. He is the first Democratic candidate to file for a position on the ballot as a state representative.

“I have an unyielding desire to do good in and for my community,” said Rahman. “You grow up hearing ‘be the change you wish to see in the world,’ so I took that advice and I ran with it. We are blessed to live in a country in which we have that opportunity to make a change.”

Rahman has lived in Bryan-College Station his entire life. He wants to expand the economy of Bryan-College Station and Texas as a whole. A passion for his hometown and a degree in economics will hopefully, give his dreams new life.

If elected, Rahman would be the youngest state representative in Texas state history at 22 years old. Although a concern to some, Rahman sees this as an advantage to connect with the younger voters in the district.

Currently, only 3% of the 86th Texas Legislature falls within the “20-34” age group. However, of Texans age 20 and older, the “20-34” age group is the most populated with 30%. In District 14, where Rahman is running, 36% of citizens above age 18 fall within the “18-24” age group, the most populated.

Although he has already filed, Rahman plans to formally begin his campaign on January 1, 2020.

