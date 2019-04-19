COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M President Michael K. Young named R.C. Slocum interim athletic director, according to a press released issued by the university.

Slocum, a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, coached the A&M football program for 14 seasons from 1989-2002.

On Thursday, Scott Woodward announced he accepted a position as athletic director at LSU, his alma mater.

Young wished Woodward the best in his new role.

“We are grateful for Scott Woodward’s efforts in elevating Aggie Athletics and for his outstanding service to Texas A&M during his tenure as Athletic Director. His dedication to our student athletes, staff and excellence in recruitment of coaches will have a lasting impact, as will the work he accomplished overseeing the opening of several major facilities. He will be missed and we wish him the best as he heads back to his roots in his next role.”