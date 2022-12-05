Get outdoors this spring with RCI Sports Leagues kickball and cornhole adult recreational leagues

The league will run for six weeks starting in the second week of February.

BRYAN, Texas — Although winter and the holidays have set in, announcements and happenings of things coming next year in 2023 are trickling in as well. RCI Sports Leagues are looking to get community members involved in their adult recreational sport leagues coming this spring, according to a press release from the organization.

Unlike previous years, a cornhole league will be held on Wednesday nights starting Feb. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The league will run through Mar. 15.

The organization's kickball league will also return once again, and will take place on Tuesday nights starting on Feb. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The league will run for six weeks through Mar. 14, one more week than previous years.