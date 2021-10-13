Reba Ragsdale, pillar of the Brazos Valley, passes away

BRYAN, Texas — Reba Ragsdale, a well-known community member, especially to the City of Bryan, has passed away after a long fight with cancer.
Ragsdale was heavily involved in the community. She served as the director of donor relations for Texas A&M's 12th Man Foundation for 16 years. She was also the first female president of the Bryan Rotary Club, Chairman of the Cattle Baron's Ball for the American Cancer Society, Co-chair of Surviving and Thriving and served as Chair of the Brazos County Community foundation.
Ragsdale survived stage three breast cancer and served as an inspiration to many others. Services through Callaway Jones funeral home are pending.