Reba Ragsdale, pillar of the Brazos Valley, passes away

BRYAN, Texas — Reba Ragsdale, a well-known community member, especially to the City of Bryan, has passed away after a long fight with cancer.

Ragsdale was heavily involved in the community. She served as the director of donor relations for Texas A&M's 12th Man Foundation for 16 years. She was also the first female president of the Bryan Rotary Club, Chairman of the Cattle Baron's Ball for the American Cancer Society, Co-chair of Surviving and Thriving and served as Chair of the Brazos County Community foundation.