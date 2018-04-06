BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas --- A recount has been requested in the Republican Primary race for Brazos County District Clerk.

Margaret Meece has requested that approximately 4,500 ballots be recounted by hand. Meece lost to Gabriel Garcia in a May 22nd runoff election by 148 votes, within the legal amount to request a recount.

The Brazos County Elections Administration Office said the ballots will be printed on Wednesday and counted on Thursday of this week. Counters will be picked by the Brazos County Republican Party, because this is a primary election.

There is no democrat running for the seat. The winner of this primary will run unopposed in November's General Election.

