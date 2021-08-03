New registration website for Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccine HUB

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination HUB now has a website where you can make an appointment and schedule your COVID-19 vaccination. We first brought you this story the first week of March, after Chief Jim Stewart let us know they were testing out the features.
This comes as the HUB moves away from using a wait list for people who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but don't quite meet the criteria at the moment or who are simply waiting to be called up to get the shot. The best feature about the new website is people will no longer have to wait for a response on how soon they can get the vaccine. People now have access to schedule one.
This website is only for people who are scheduling their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. If you already have had your first dose, you cannot schedule your second dose at this time. Your second dose appointment will be sent to you through your email within the second dose time period. If the appointment given to you doesn't work with your schedule, call the HUB at 979-703-1545 to reschedule! If you want to know more about second doses, click here.
Are you wondering if you are eligible? The following people are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Brazos HUB as of March 8, 2021.
- Phase 1A or Phase 1B
- School Personnel (pre-primary, primary, K-12 only)
- Child Care Personnel
- Frontline Health Care Workers
- Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities
- Individuals 65 and Older
- Individuals 18 and Older with a Pre-Existing Health Condition
Vaccines are on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments are limited due to the number of vaccines received from the state.