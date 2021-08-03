New registration website for Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccine HUB

This comes as the vaccination HUB moved away from using a wait list for people who wanted to get the vaccine.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination HUB now has a website where you can make an appointment and schedule your COVID-19 vaccination. We first brought you this story the first week of March, after Chief Jim Stewart let us know they were testing out the features.

This comes as the HUB moves away from using a wait list for people who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but don't quite meet the criteria at the moment or who are simply waiting to be called up to get the shot. The best feature about the new website is people will no longer have to wait for a response on how soon they can get the vaccine. People now have access to schedule one.

Home If appointments are NOT available, please check back. This is for first doses only! Click here for second dose questions. For a step-by-step guide to scheduling your first dose, please click here. The Brazos Hub is providing Moderna vaccines. Vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis to those who qualify in an approved category.

This website is only for people who are scheduling their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. If you already have had your first dose, you cannot schedule your second dose at this time. Your second dose appointment will be sent to you through your email within the second dose time period. If the appointment given to you doesn't work with your schedule, call the HUB at 979-703-1545 to reschedule! If you want to know more about second doses, click here.

Are you wondering if you are eligible? The following people are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Brazos HUB as of March 8, 2021.

Phase 1A or Phase 1B

School Personnel (pre-primary, primary, K-12 only)

Child Care Personnel

Frontline Health Care Workers

Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities

Individuals 65 and Older

Individuals 18 and Older with a Pre-Existing Health Condition