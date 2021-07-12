RELLIS Academic Alliance to host recruitment fair

The fair is set to be held on July 15

BRYAN, Texas — The RELLIS Academic Alliance is set to host a recruitment event for students interested in taking their classes on campus this fall.

The recruitment fair, set to take place on July 15, will be held at the Academic Complex on the RELLIS Campus and will offer a morning session from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 4 to 6 p.m.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to speak with RELLIS representatives, tour the Academic Complex and learn more and the program's offerings.

Students who participate in the fair and apply to the regional university of their choice via ApplyTexas on the day of the Recruitment Fair will qualify for an application fee waiver.

“Attending a Recruitment Fair provides potential students the opportunity to visit campus, tour the buildings and learn what RELLIS is all about,” said Admissions Coordinator Dalton Jones in a press release. “With new programs coming to our campus each year, we know that meeting with students face-to-face will provide them with the chance to really feel what it might be like to take classes with us.”

Founded in 2016 by The Texas A&M University System, the RELLIS campus uses technological development, workforce training and utilizes two and four-year degree programs by using the System's state agencies and multiple universities, along with academic, government and corporate support from outside their system.