Renovations on new Brazos County Juvenile Services facilities complete

The $17,000,000 renovations are keeping safety and security at the forefront as Brazos County continues to grow.

BRYAN, Texas — Phase one of three is now complete at the Brazos County Juvenile Services Department, which includes added facilities for the Detention Center and Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.

The $17,000,000 renovations are keeping safety and security at the forefront as Brazos County continues to grow. As the population increase, Juvenile Services Department staff expect to see the number of kids getting booked into the center increase too.

“It’s going to help us out right now, but [the renovations] aren’t just necessary for now but as we move into the future," said Christopher Coffey, the superintendent for the Detention Services.

The new facility was able to increase the number of beds in the Detention Center. There are 32 beds added to the 44 the facility had previously.

With the increase in pods and beds, Juvenile Services also created an Honors Dorm Pod for kids on their best behavior get special privileges; like extra phone calls, visits and a later bedtime.

“If we get a number of kids coming into the building we have more rooms and more pods we can put kids in, as opposed to having a number of kids in the same area," Coffey said.

The facility also offers more recreational space for kids to use while outside, including a large courtyard and a few smaller courts. There are also plans to put in a basketball hoop and volleyball net.

Coffey's favorite part about the new facility is the increased natural light. Throughout the building, there are windows that brighten up each pod and hallway.

“It gives [kids] more of a feeling of being comfortable while [they’re] in the facility," Coffey said.

Staff at the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program, where dangerous and/or disruptive students or students who have been expelled go to learn, also are admiring its new renovations to its new facility, the Academy.

Previously, the JJAEP was housed in a portable behind the department with only two classrooms. Staff said it was a tight learning space.

“[The new facility] was built with trauma in mind," said Todd McKey, the superintendent of the JJAEP and the Academy. "All of these kids have experienced trauma at some point in their life. We want this facility to be therapeutic for them.”

Staff believe the additional four classrooms, a science lab and a multipurpose room will give students a sense of safety as well. Which they hope will help the students transition back to their home campus.

“We want these kids to start out on the right foot with an education," McKey said. "We feel like if they have an education that may be their ticket to staying out of trouble.”

The Academy only has six students enrolled currently but hopes to accommodate 48 students in the future. Students at the Academy are currently distance learning.