Rental scheme leaves San Antonio family with nowhere to live

Due to a rental scheme, the woman and her family were left homeless and without the money to make another move.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Vanessa Franco was ready for a new rental to live with her three children and granddaughter.

“I was applying for a place to move since my lease was up,” she said.

She used online rental marketplace TurboTenant to apply to lease a home.

“The homeowner reached out to me and asked me if I was interested in a property for rent,” Franco said. “He told me he would grant me access to the property and to view it.”

Rental schemes often mimic the actual rental process and can be hard to spot. Franco took all the steps she should, including going to see the home in person. The landlord told her to download the OpenDoor app to get access inside the home. OpenDoor is a home sales app that does not list rentals, but the landlord told her the home was rent-to-own. Franco got the app and went inside to view the home. Afterwards, she signed a lease, spending $3,500 for rent and fees.

She moved in. A home security officer showed up shortly after with some disturbing news: “He asked me what I was doing there with my family," Franco said. “He told me I was part of a rental scam.”

She was unlawfully occupying the property. The lease was fake and she cannot locate the real home owner.

“I did not trespass into the property,” Franco said. “They gave me access to it. That’s how I moved in.”

Even though she was living there with her family, people would continue to show up and go into the home, getting access the same way she did. She told several people who entered that home is not really for rent.

“Random people come into the home that I paid my monthly rent on,” Franco said. “My biggest concern is the safety of my family.”

She is able to live in the home, for now, after filing reports with the police, FBI, Attorney General, Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau (BBB). Police eventually gave her permission to change the locks so others cannot come into the home without her permission. But, her time there is running out.

“I have no idea where I’m going to go with my family. The savings that I invested to move is gone,” Franco said.

Turbo Tenant said it blocked the account that listed the home after other renters complained. A spokesperson said TurboTenant has no affiliation with OpenDoor. TurboTenant’s policy is to review the account when someone reports a fraudulent listing. Renters are refunded their application fee if the account is blocked for fraud. It also includes a link at the bottom of every page on how to avoid fraud.

“It’s an unfortunate reality of the rental market that fraudsters will always try to use platforms like ours to take advantage of renters, but we’re very proactive in catching them and making things right when it’s in our power to do so,” said Jonathan Forisha of TurboTenant.

OpenDoor did not reply to a request for comment.

A common tactic of schemers is to use rental platforms and post fake listings.

“They usually try to tie a legitimate organization into the middle to legitimize their scheme,” said Jason Meza of the Better Business Bureau.

Rental apps and websites are designed to make moving easier, but in reality, they can make extra work for renters since listings are easy to clone.

“Then you’ve got to into open public records," Meza said. "You’ve got to do your own searches, find out who the real owner is. Maybe make contact with landlords in advance around their system just to make sure you are speaking with real, legit people.”

Franco is left to make another move without the money required to rent.

“I’m the victim that is stuck in the middle,” Franco said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be there tomorrow.”

Franco said she is so far unable to get any of her money back.