Rep. Christian Manuel sends letter to Gov. Abbott about the lack of AC in state prisons

AUSTIN, Texas — District 22 Texas State Representative Christian Manuel sent a signed letter to Governor Greg Abbott about the air conditioning in Texas correctional facilities.

Rep. Manuel along with 28 Democrat representatives are urging Governor Abbott to make the issue a priority agenda item on the proclamation for the next special session.

The letter mentions the sweltering summer heat and lack of AC and cooling areas in the state's prisons.

"Treating incarcerated individuals in state custody with respect and providing them with fundamental necessities is not about condoning their actions but rather upholding the principles of humanity," the letter states.

The letter points out that the AC will not only benefit the incarcerated but the prison staff as well.

"Advocating for Humanity: Let's prioritize the safety and wellbeing of all Texans, including those in our correctional facilities. Lack of ACs in sweltering heat poses significant risks. Let's address this urgent issue in the next special session and uphold principles of respect and care for all individuals," the caption on Rep. Manuel's Facebook post reads.