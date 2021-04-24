x
'I regret my actions' | Rep. Dan Huberty says he is seeking treatment after crash, DWI arrest

Dan Huberty said he has a problem and called this incident a "wake-up" call.
Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, talks with fellow law makers on the house floor Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Huberty, Chair of the House Public Education Committee, is the sponsor of House Bill 21 which would put money into the school system. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

State Rep. Dan Huberty was arrested Friday night after driving while intoxicated and being involved in a crash, he confirmed on his Facebook page.

In a statement, he wrote the accident was minor and no one was seriously injured. 

"I regret my actions and apologize to my constituents and my family," the statement read. 

Huberty said he has a problem and called the incident a "wake-up" call. He said he is actively seeking treatment options.

Huberty received a $1,500 bond but has since bonded out.

