State Representative John Raney announced his run for re-election to the Texas House of Representatives on Tuesday.

As a lifelong resident of Bryan and an Aggie himself, Representative Raney has served the community through many roles, whether it be the Vice-President of the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce or the Chairman of the Republican Party of Brazos County.

Rep. Raney represents the people of House District 14. He serves on the House Committee on Transportation and the Committee on International Relations and Economic Development.

He has helped pass legislation regarding children’s safety in daycares, fair pay for individuals with cognitive disabilities, promotion of energy efficiency for state-owned buildings, and increased funding for Texas A&M students.

“It is a blessing beyond measure to serve you. I hope to build upon the momentum and the successes we’ve worked hard every day to accomplish by continuing to be your voice in Austin” Rep. Raney says in a press release.

The state representative has been representing House District 14 since 2011.

For more information on his campaign, you can visit his website.