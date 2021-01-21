Bryan man arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at tow truck driver

Authorities said the tow truck driver was trying to repossess a vehicle when the man pulled a gun on him.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a tow truck driver with a gun.

Joe Thomas III, 30, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said it happened Thursday morning just after 3 a.m. in the area of North Bryan Avenue and East 23rd Street. A tow truck driver called police and said a man, whom he later identified as Thomas, walked up to him and "pulled" a gun on him. The driver said he was there for his job and had to repossess a vehicle.

When officers got to the scene, they said they began searching the area. One of the officers said they saw someone, whom they later identified as Thomas, duck behind a vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of North Bryan Avenue.

The officers said they identified the person as Thomas because he matched the description the tow truck driver had given them. The officers said they found a handgun that matched the description given by the tow truck driver on the rear bumper of the vehicle that Thomas had been allegedly hiding behind.

According to officers, Thomas did not have a license to carry a handgun. Thomas allegedly told officers he "did what he had to do" to stop his mom's car from being taken. The tow truck driver said he did not want to press charges against Thomas.