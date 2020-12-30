Republican Club of Waller County hosts Trump Train Rally

The rally started at the Waller County Courthouse and drove through the city of Hempstead.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — As President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stump for votes in the major swing states, it's not stopping the president's supporters from doing some stumping for the Leader of the Free World.

Hundreds of people traveled to Waller County with vehicles decked out with Trump flags and other decorations for a miles-long rally in support of President Trump's re-election.

The Trump Train Rally started at the Waller County Courthouse and went through the City of Hempstead. Members of the Republican Club of Waller County said President Trump deserves a second term.

"The only thing that we can do to prevent this country from going to a place that we don't want it to go is by re-electing our president on November 3rd," said David Luther. Luther is chairman of the Republican Club of Waller County.

Luther said how people vote in Waller County in this year's election matters and that it will affect their daily lives. "Our way of life in this country depends on that. Depends on what we do here in Waller County because what we do here is going to be replicated across the entire country."

District Attorney Elton Mathis said each supporter should be proud to re-elect President Trump for a second term. He said people should talk with their friends that don't share the same views because there is a good chance people may agree with each other more than they think.