BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: 7:41 pm

Authorities reported the owner of the kayak has been found and is okay. No one was hurt.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Rescue crews are on the scene at Lake Bryan after a report of a possible missing kayaker was called in Thursday night.

The call for help came in shortly before 7:30. The person who called said they found an overturned kayak in the water but didn't see anyone near it.