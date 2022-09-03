How can you save money at the pump

As the price for gas continues to climb, many Americans are asking when will it stop?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Here in Texas, we have seen a significant increase over the past year and a steady climb for the last few months according to Danial Armbruster at AAA Texas.

"When we look at Bryan/College Station, we're looking at 3.26 as the metro average right now today," Armbruster said. "A week ago that average was 3.23. And a year ago, the Bryan/College Station metro average for regular unleaded was 2.42."

The price of gas has a lot of variables, but the No. 1 reason it is so high right now is because of the jump in crude oil price, due to geopolitical tension. While no one can predict the outcome of the situation in eastern Europe some experts here have a good idea how much longer gas prices will be this high.

"Most market analysts seem to indicate that this trend will continue with price increases as we get closer to spring travel season where we see an increase in demand for retail gasoline as more people are traveling," Armbruster said.

So if the price of gasoline won't go down anytime soon, how can you spend less at the pump? It turns out there is actually a lot you can do.

"An AAA study revealed that driving behavior is the number one factor that goes into fuel economy," Armbruster said. "If you improve your driving behavior you will save money on gas. That means avoiding quick accelerations, making sure you are taking care of your vehicle."