No power? Here's where to get free firewood, food, water, warmth in North Texas

Organizations across North Texas are coming together to help provide resources from free firewood to hot meals and even water to help residents without power.

Updated Friday with details on bottled water distribution in Plano.

Many North Texans remain without power after the winter storm that hit the state earlier in the week. The outages have also impacted water treatment plants in several cities, which is leaving some people without water as well.

Below are some resources for people who may be looking for ways to get warm, hydrated, or find a warm meal.

Need firewood?

The Fort Worth-based moving company, Gozova, is delivering free firewood to anyone in need in the DFW Metroplex. The company is prioritizing people who are without power and unable to leave to pick up supplies themselves.

If you're in need of firewood, just fill out this form on Gozova's website. The company is also accepting firewood donations from people or groups who want to contribute.

The company is utilizing the help of volunteer drivers to ensure the firewood gets delivered to people as quickly as possible.

Hungry?

While people remain without power, or in some cases water, cooking a meal may be difficult. Several restaurants in D-FW are open and serving up hot food.

Stewpot Dallas is feeding people at the Bridge Homeless Recover Shelter and at the convention center. Go here for more information.

Meals in Keller

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday there will be six restaurants that will set up a free hot meal distribution at The Bowden in Keller.

Meals are prepared and provided by FNG Eats, Sweet Memories Catering, JRs bbq, DeVivos, Jason's Deli, Lost Cajun and Hook & Ladder Pizza.

All meals will be prepared without water use, since the area is under a boil water notice.

The public’s asked to pull up in their car, tell the runners how many mouths to feed, and they’ll receive individual packaged to-go containers for the amount requested.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank will be holding four distribution events in response to this week’s winter storms.

All four events are open to anyone who may need help during this time. Volunteers are needed for the Herman Clark Stadium events to help with registration, traffic control, and food distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

Below is a list of the events:

Thursday, Feb. 18: Emergency Food Box Distribution from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at TAFB’s Distribution Center, 2600 Cullen St. in Fort Worth. SNAP assistance will be available on-site to help answer questions about the application process and help to complete applications.

Friday, Feb. 19: TAFB’s Weekly Mega Mobile Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium at 5201 CA Roberson Blvd in Fort Worth. Volunteers are needed for this event.

Saturday, Feb. 20: Special Distribution Event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium. Volunteers are needed for this event.

Monday, Feb. 22: Special Distribution Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium. Volunteers are needed for this event.

Need water?

Natural Grocers will be providing free filtered water through Feb. 23.

The company says to fill up on free water, customers will need to provide their own jugs or bottles and select stores will have an assortment for purchase. Then, customers will take their filled receptacle to the register. Each person will be limited to two gallons of water.

The City of Plano is giving out bottled water from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Grace Church Plano for anyone whose water has been shut off due to broken pipes. Officials said up to 12 bottles of water per household are available. Grace Church Plano is located at 3301 Preston Road.

The City of Fort Worth has set up bottled water distribution at the following sites. Hours of operation are from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Thursday, Feb. 18, distribution begins at 8 a.m. and will continue as long as supplies last.

Four fire stations:

Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive

Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive

Station 37, 4721 Ray White Road, Keller, TX

Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd.

Residents can also pick up water at this school location:

Trinity Springs Middle School (Keller ISD), 3350 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244.

You can also call 817-392-1234 for additional water distribution locations. Because supplies are limited, each household is limited to one case.

The City of Farmers Branch will be providing free water on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13333 Senlac Drive.

Residents are asked to:

Bring their own water container

Park inside the parking lot

Observe a 10 gallon limit per day

The City of Garland has set up bottled water distribution at the Central Library, located at 625 Austin Street. A drive-thru pickup area will be set up in the west parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

If you would like to donate water, go to Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery at 509 W. State Street or Rosalind Coffee at 107 N. Sixth Street.

Warming centers

Dozens of warming centers are open across North Texas. They are offering people without power a place to come and get warm, charge their devices, and rest for a bit. Some centers are also allowing pets.

