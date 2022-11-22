Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry

The Landry family decided to increase the reward on their GoFundMe page to $20,000 as a way to show that "Jason has not been forgotten."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him.

Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.

The Landry family decided to increase the reward on its GoFundMe page to $20,000 as a way to show that "Jason has not been forgotten."

"It's time to double the reward being offered to find him. We believe, and we hope, that raising the reward will help provide incentive for that one person who may know something to come forward with the information that leads to Jason's whereabouts," the page stated.

The family is hoping to use the funds to spread further awareness on Landry's case, increase searches near the area where he went missing and anything else that will help the family find Jason.

As of Tuesday morning, the family had raised $5,236 out of its $20,000 goal.

The GoFundMe page can be found here, and those looking to learn more about the search can be found here.