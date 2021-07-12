College Station unveils new city hall, city seal

The city of College Station unveiled and dedicated its new city hall today after years of planning.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station began working with designers back in 2019 on its vision for a new city hall but the planning started way before then.

It was a project that city officials say was a community-wide effort.

"You know it's something that started a long time before I even came to the city of college station," City Manger for College Station, Bryan Woods said. "A lot of planning, time, and effort and investment from the community and elected and appointed officials. The existing city hall building we have is really done well but it's reached the end of it's life."

Crews were officially able to break ground about a year later and while the 79,000 square-foot facility isn't finished yet. City officials hope to walk through the doors by the beginning of 2022.

Emily Fisher is the Assistant Director of Capital Projects for the City of College Station. She's been working with college station for nine years now and says some people may get a familiar feeling when stopping by for a visit.

"It's modeled after a train station, so you kind of have the historical aspect. It's a very technically advanced building, so you've got the present and then we built in future growth space into the building so you kind of got the future," Fisher. "So I think you're hitting all of it and we're really excited to share it with the community."

The new building isn't the only reason College Station is celebrating. The city also unveiled its first official seal today.