Rice founder's statue, ashes to be moved from focal point on campus due to history as slave owner

HOUSTON — Rice University has announced plans to redesign its Academic Quadrangle.

The announcement was made Monday and work is expected to begin this fall. Renderings are expected to be released this spring.

Rice held an invitational competition last summer to determine the design partner to help with the design plans. The "internationally renowned landscape architecture firm Nelson Byrd Woltz" was chosen to lead the project, Rice said in a release.

The university's Board of Trustees picked NBW's plan, which it said: "aligns with aspirations to enrich student experience, foster inclusivity and celebrate Rice’s evolution and values while respectfully recognizing the founding gift of William Marsh Rice."

The centerpiece at the Rice University Academic Quadrangle, which is flanked by Lovett Hall and Fondren Library, is the Founder's Memorial.

The Quadrangle has been the site of commencement ceremonies, among other things.