BRYAN, Texas —

The Bryan Fire Department will offer a 2019 fall Citizens Fire Academy Sept. 12 through Oct. 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The 7-week program is designed to open the lines of communication between the Bryan Fire Department and the community. Participants will receive an overview of how the department operates and the types of services it offers.

Participants will also have a chance to participate in a controlled burn with TEEX and ride along in a fire truck with Bryan firefighters.

The Bryan Fire Department will provide participants with free meals

The deadline to register for the academy is 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Head HERE for more information on how to register for the course.