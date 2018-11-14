Up at the Class 5A Division II level, #20 A&M Consolidated is riding a six-game winning streak into the bi-district round of the playoffs. At 9-1 overall, it is pretty evident the Tigers are playing their best ball of the year. Especially on offense.

Get this, quarterback Caden Fedora and company have scored 75 or more points in each of their last three games. Against Cleveland in Week 11, Fedora set a new school record by throwing nine touchdown passes.

A&M Consolidated opens the playoffs on Friday night at home against Whitehouse and this marks the second straight year for the Wildcats and Tigers to begin the playoffs against each other.

© 2018 KAGS