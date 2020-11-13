Riesel comes together for vigil to honor life of Garrett Hunt

The 17-year-old was shot and killed by his mother on Monday.

RIESEL, Texas — Community members in Riesel came together Thursday for a vigil to honor the life of Garrett Hunt. The 17-year-old was shot and killed by his mother, Sarah Hunt, on Monday. The 39-year-old was charged with murder and sits in jail on a $500,000 bond.

With candles in hand, hugs, and tears flowing, friends and family of Garrett Hunt honored him at the Riesel Lion’s Club. Those who knew him said he was sweet, kind and well mannered.

"More than that he was a Christian," said Laura Uptmore, the owner of The Fillin Station Bar and Grill in West. “He and I talked. The little bit of time he was there with us we talked about church and that he needed to be off on Sundays so that he could attend church."

Police said on Monday Hunt was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle near Riesel with multiple gunshot wounds. He was on his way to school. They said his mother admitted to shooting and killing him. Investigators told 6 News she did not say why.

"We didn’t want to believe it,” Uptmore said. “Literally everything came to a standstill for a while so that everybody could grasp what was going on.”

Hunt used to work at the Fillin Bar and Grill. Uptmore and her employees are trying to help his dad and family with funeral expenses. They are taking donations at the restaurant to cover the cost.

"For the short time he was here with us in our area and to have so many people out here goes to show you how many lives he touched,” Uptmore said. He was an amazing young man who will truly never be forgotten."

Hunt will be laid to rest Saturday at the Andrews Church of Christ in Andrews.