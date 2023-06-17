San Antonio River Walk makes list of most beautiful sights in the world

The ranking is based on over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travelers had reviewed sights as ‘beautiful’ most often.

SAN ANTONIO — The world is full of so many breathtaking sights that San Antonians will be proud to learn one of them right here in the Alamo City made a list of the top 20.

The River Walk over the San Antonio River is ranked 16 on Kuoni's list of the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world.

The San Antonio River Walk is one of city's most recognizable features and was decades in the making, going back to 1959 with the formation of a Tourist Attraction Committee. The committee analyzed the economic development of the river. Improvements were made to the river throughout the 1970's including the building of the Arneson River Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Hotel and the Paseo del Alamo opened in 1981, linking the River Walk and Alamo Plaza. Other notable projects included the Museum Reach and Mission reach extensions of the River Walk in the early 2000's.

Topping the Kuoni list was New York City's Central Park. Three other U.S. sights made the list including the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas, the Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Others in the top ten include Trevi Fountain in Rome, Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris and the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town.