Road Closure: 1600 block of Valley View Drive in College Station to be blocked off Wednesday morning

Local authorities will be using the scene to reconstruct a fatal crash that occurred on Nov. 24

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 1600 block of Valley View Drive in College Station will be closed Wednesday from about 9:30 a.m. to noon, College Station Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The block will be used by local investigators to reconstruct a fatality crash that occurred on Nov. 24.

42-year-old Troise Salena Rose Brinsfield of Indianapolis was walking when a car turned from Longmire onto Valley View, hitting her. Brinsfield died the next day from injuries related to the crash.

The 1700 block of Valley View Drive will remain open for local access only.