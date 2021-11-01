Road closures expected for annual BCS marathon

A number of roads will be closed Sunday morning due to the returning running event

Expect road closures around Bryan and College Station as the BCS Marathon returns this Sunday.

Sponsored by Baylor Scott & White, the BCS Marathon and Half Marathon starts at 7 a.m.

Some road closures begin as early as Saturday. Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Dr. will be closed beginning 10 pm. Colgate Dr. from Eastmark Dr. to Dartmouth will close from noon Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Additional closures will include Villa Maria and areas surrounding Texas A&M University.

The BCS Marathon is returning this year to the Brazos Valley after being canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.