Man taken to hospital after road rage, stabbing at Bryan H-E-B

BRYAN, Texas — Editor's Note: The story has been updated to clarify information that the victims were not involved in the road rage incident.

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Bryan grocery store.

Police were called to the H-E-B parking lot on the corner of South Texas Avenue and E Villa Maria Road just after 4 p.m. after a man reported he had been stabbed.

When police got to the scene, a woman admitted to authorities she had stabbed the man to stop him from attacking members of her family. The woman said the man was angry over being cut off in the parking lot and approached them. She said he then began yelling at them and attacked them.

The woman said at no point was the family involved in the previous road rage incident, but the man attacked them anyway, punching and hitting the woman's sister and father.

The woman told KAGS' Anita Hamilton-Freeman she warned the man to stop or she would "stab him." The woman said she warned him again and then took out a pocket knife and stabbed him to try and stop him from hurting her family. The man was taken to the hospital.