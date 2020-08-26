Robertson County asks community to be prepared for power outages as Hurricane Laura makes landfall

Entergy Texas is located in the hurricane's path, and while they believe power outages should be short if they do occur, it's never a bad thing to be prepared.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm on the Texas/Louisiana border early Thursday morning.

While moderate impacts are expected for the eastern part of the Brazos Valley and lower impacts are expected westward, Robertson County Emergency Management wants the community to be prepared for power outages.

The county's emergency management encourages locals to buy enough water for themselves and their family for at least 48 hours. They ask that you DO NOT HOARD. There's enough for everyone.

If you have a portable generator, they ask that you use it responsibly. This means you cannot hook up your generator to your breaker box or home electrical system. Emergency management says doing this "can back feed the grid and injure or kill a lineman working on the system." You also cannot put the portable generator inside your home, as the toxic fumes can be very dangerous

Also don'f forget to reach out to the elderly and special needs family members.