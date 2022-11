The rescindment comes after the previous burn ban was put in place on October 4.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that the burn ban that was previously in place throughout the month of October has been lifted.

Robertson county joins Leon county, Madison county, and Burleson county in local counties around the local area to not be under burn bans, according to the Texas A&M forest service.