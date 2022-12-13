Robertson County Judge to finish term by end of year

Charles Elliot, the current County Judge of Robertson County, has served in the role for 8 years.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Charles Elliot has nearly reached the end of his term as the County Judge for Robertson County.

Elliot said he is a longtime native of Franklin, which serves as the county seat for Robertson County. The County Judge said he started his position back in 2014 and has worked with commissioners and accomplished several projects within the area.

One of Elliot’s primary focuses during his time as County Judge, has been devoted to renovating the conditions of the County’s Jail facility. In 2019, Elliot said that they were able to build a state-of-the art facility that houses 92 inmates.

In November, Elliot wasn’t listed on the ballot which meant that he would not be serving after 2022. Joe David Scarpinato won the race in November of 2022. Elliot’s hope for the new County Judge is that he can accommodate the growth that Franklin is undergoing in subdivisions.

Elliot highlighted that the reason he originally ran was because he believed that he could make a difference in Robertson County.

“I thought it might be good for county, but I don’t know it if it was, one of these days we’ll know maybe,” said Elliot.