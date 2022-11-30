Certain fireworks prohibited during the month of December in Robertson County

Dry conditions in Robertson County have led to this decision.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Commissioners Court signed an order that prohibits the sale and use of "skyrocket with sticks" fireworks on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The order does not prohibit the use of common fireworks or large fireworks designed to produce visible and audible effects.

The "skyrockets with sticks" are described as missiles with fins.

Robertson County has dealt with extremely dry conditions recently and the Commissioners Court wants to minimize the risk of fires.

This order will expire when the Texas Forest Service says that drought conditions are over or at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.

To view the official document, visit here.