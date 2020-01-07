Robertson County requiring face coverings in businesses

The order goes into effect Jul. 3 at 8 a.m. and will last until Jul. 21 at midnight, unless it is extended.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County judge has issued an order requiring people to wear face masks while in businesses .

The order goes into effect Jul. 3 at 8 a.m. and will last until Jul. 21 at midnight, unless it is extended.

Businesses in Robertson County are required to implement a Health and Safety Policy, that includes requiring face coverings and social distancing protocols. The policy must be also be posted visibly outside of the business' buildings.