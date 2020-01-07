Robertson County requiring face coverings in businesses

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County judge has issued an order requiring people to wear face masks while in businesses .
The order goes into effect Jul. 3 at 8 a.m. and will last until Jul. 21 at midnight, unless it is extended.
Businesses in Robertson County are required to implement a Health and Safety Policy, that includes requiring face coverings and social distancing protocols. The policy must be also be posted visibly outside of the business' buildings.
The order applies to everyone over the age of 10.