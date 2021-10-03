x
Robertson County rescinds mask mandate orders

The lift of COVID-19 protocol mirrors Gov. Abbott's order allowing all businesses to operate in pre-pandemic conditions
Credit: KAGS

Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison has rescinded the county's mandated mask order. The move went into effect March 10 at 12:01 a.m. and mirrors Gov. Abbott's statewide announcement that lifted all COVID-19 mandates.

The original order was enacted July 21, 2020 and was set to expire March 26 of this year.

County officials urge citizens and businesses to make good-faith efforts and follow the recommendations of the Texas Department of State Health Services. More information can be found at the Texas DSHS website.