Robertson County rescinds mask mandate orders

The lift of COVID-19 protocol mirrors Gov. Abbott's order allowing all businesses to operate in pre-pandemic conditions

Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison has rescinded the county's mandated mask order. The move went into effect March 10 at 12:01 a.m. and mirrors Gov. Abbott's statewide announcement that lifted all COVID-19 mandates.

The original order was enacted July 21, 2020 and was set to expire March 26 of this year.