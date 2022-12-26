Robertson County sees an increase in Green Dot card scams

The holiday season has brought an increase of phone call scammers with it.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Office is telling community members to be careful with scam calls asking them to purchase Green Dot cards.

According to authorities, scammers are calling residents and telling them to purchase a Green Dot card with a certain amount of money on it in order to fulfill a past due bill.

In addition, scammers are also impersonating law enforcement and telling people to purchase the Green Dot cards to get rid of a current warrant.

Robertson County Sheriff's Office says that police or regular businesses will never call you and ask you to buy these Green Dot cards.

Residents who receive a call like this are encouraged to reach out to local law enforcement and provide information on it.

For more information, visit here.