Robertson County Sheriffs looking for information on two missing teens

Delilah Aldredgy and Samuel Dewitt could be together after being reported missing. The two are believed to be in the local area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has put out missing person alerts for two 16-year-olds from Robertson County.

Samuel Dewitt and Delilah Aldredgy were reported missing on May 3 and May 15 respectively, according to the AANBV. Dewitt was last seen in the 9100 block of McCarver Lane in Robertson County wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans, while Aldredgy was last seen in the 11000 block of Russell Lane in Robertson County wearing a beige hoodie, a maroon shirt, black pants and shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

The two are believed to be in the local area, according to the AANBV.

Dewitt is described as being five foot eight inches, weighing 145 pounds, having brown shoulder-length hair, and having blue eyes. Aldredgy is described as being five feet tall, weighing 94 pounds, and having medium length black hair and brown eyes.